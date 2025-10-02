/Schools in Maharashtra ban children from wearing tilak , bindi or Rakhi; threaten punishment

In a shocking incident, children were left traumatised after the private English school in Maharashtra’s Kalyan region allegedly threatened them with punishment if they wear tilak, bindis, Rakhi or any other sacred thread symbols to the school.

The matter came to light when children told their parents and also alleged that tilak marks were forcefully wiped off them.

The incident was reported early this week in a private English school based in Kalyan, approximately 60 KMS from India’s financial capital city Mumbai.

The parents later approached local representatives, who brought the issue before Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal corporation (KDMC’s) education department who sent a formal notice to the school administration seeking clarification.

Officials said the matter would be resolved through dialogue between the school and the parents and there was no need to escalate the matter further.

The school management, in its response, denied issuing any such ban.