/Maharashtra: Nation’s first AI-enabled Aganwadi school in Nagpur

In a historic transformation in the early childhood education system, the western Indian state of Maharashtra has built its first artificial intelligence (AI) based Anganwadi centre in Nagpur city. Anganwadi centers primarily cater to children aged 0–6 years, serving as vital components of India’s public healthcare system. Beyond healthcare, they significantly contribute to early education and holistic child development.

Maharashtra government says children from underprivileged communities will now explore the world through virtual reality, learn with AI-assisted content, and enjoy an engaging, playful environment that encourages creativity and participation. According to senior officials in the Maharashtra government, this marks a major stride in bridging the digital divide between rural and urban classrooms. Giving a boost to rural education, the pilot Anganwadi, set up at Waddhamna in Hingna taluka, boasts cutting-edge technology such as Virtual Reality headsets, AI-integrated smart dashboards, and interactive digital learning content. Under Mission Bal Bharari, the government aims to give kids from rural backgrounds the same trust, exposure, and facilities that children in metropolitan cities receive at home or in private kindergartens.