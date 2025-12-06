/Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir lays foundation stone for ‘Babri Masjid’ in Bengal

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for ‘Babri Masjid-style’ mosque in West Bengal’s communally sensitive Murshidabad amid heavy security presence on Saturday with several clerics as thousands who had gathered for the event raised slogans of “Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar”. The foundation-laying, that coincided with the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, took place under a heavy security as large contingents of police, RAF and central forces were deployed across Rejinagar and the adjoining Beldanga area to maintain law and order. Kabir also claimed that conspiracies were hatched to disrupt the foundation-laying. Visuals showed supporters of the MLA carrying bricks on their heads for the event. Seven catering agencies were contracted to prepare shahi biryani for around 40,000 guests and 20,000 residents.

Earlier in the day, Kabir said, “I will lay the foundation stone for the mosque at Beldanga. No force can stop it. We will go by the orders of the Calcutta high court.” “Two qazis from Saudi Arabia will arrive in a special convoy from Kolkata airport in the morning,” he added.

‘TMC polarising the issue on religious lines’: MLA

“There are conspiracies to disrupt the programme by instigating violence. It will be a peaceful ceremony. We have every right to have a place of worship as per the Constitution. Over 2000 volunteers are on duty,” he said, adding that a hospital, an educational institution, and a guest house will also come up besides the mosque.

Kabir also accused the TMC of polarising the issue on religious lines that the BJP follows. “They are hatching conspiracies,” he claimed.

The matter also reached the Calcutta High Court, which refused to intervene in the construction of the mosque, even as it directed the Mamata Banerjee-led government to take all steps to prevent a law and order situation.

‘TMC using Humayun Kabir as freelancer to create tension before elections’: BJP

BJP accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using the MLA to polarise Muslims for political gains.

“This so-called mosque project is not a religious effort but a political one, designed to inflame emotions and consolidate vote banks... Mamata Banerjee will not stop at anything, even if it means pushing West Bengal towards turmoil,” said BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya.

Senior BJP leader and former state unit chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that the TMC was seeking to stoke communal passions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. “TMC is using Humayun Kabir as a freelancer to create tension before elections,” Ghosh said.