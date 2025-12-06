/Border clashes break out again between Pakistan and Afghanistan; 4 Afghans killed

Border clashes erupted again between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban forces with each side accusing the other of launching “unprovoked” attacks early on Saturday. Afghan officials said 4 civilians were killed and 4 others were wounded in the clashes. Fighting erupted in Pakistan’s southwestern Chaman border sector. Footage from the area showed a large number of Afghans fleeing on foot and in vehicles. Ali Mohammed Haqmal, head of Kandahar’s information department, said Pakistan’s forces had attacked with “light and heavy artillery” and civilian homes had been hit by mortar fire. Residents on the Afghan side of the border said the exchange of fire began at around 10.30 pm (1800 GMT) and continued for around two hours.

Each side accused the other of launching ‘unprovoked’ attacks at the crossing between Chaman and Spin Boldak.

“Unfortunately, tonight, the Pakistani side started attacking Afghanistan in Kandahar, Spin Boldak district, and the forces of the Islamic Emirate were forced to respond,” said Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a post on social media platform X.

On the other hand, Pakistan said Afghanistan had fired first. “A short while ago, the Afghan Taliban regime resorted to unprovoked firing along the border. An immediate, befitting and intense response has been given by our armed forces,” said Mosharraf Zaidi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s prime minister, in a post on X.

Tensions remain high between the neighbours following deadly clashes despite several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar and Türkiye that resulted in a truce in October.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have grown bitter since the Taliban seized power in Kabul after the withdrawal of international forces in August 2021.

Islamabad accuses the Taliban administration of sheltering anti-Pakistan militant groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which have carried out deadly attacks in its western provinces, targeting civilians and security forces.

The Taliban deny the charge and say Pakistan’s internal security challenges are its own responsibility.

A Pakistani security official said his country remained “committed to peaceful coexistence, but peace cannot be one-sided. The Chaman response has reaffirmed that message unmistakably.” Afghan authorities blame Pakistan for the hostilities.

Border clashes that began in October have killed dozens of people on both sides.

Last week delegations from both sides met in Saudi Arabia for a fourth round of negotiations on a wider peace settlement, but did not reach an agreement.