/IndiGo passengers to get refund? Govt warns airline ‘non-compliance will invite...’

Amid the chaos surrounding the nationwide cancellation of IndiGo flights, the Indian government on Saturday (Dec 6) has directed the operator to clear all pending refunds to passengers without delay, warning that non-compliance would result in immediate regulatory action. In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation demanded that the airline process the refund for all flights cancelled or disrupted to be fully completed by 8 pm on Sunday (Dec 7). The ministry also instructed the airlines not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay. The Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025,” the statement read.

The ministry warned, “Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations. The Ministry has clarified that any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action.”

The airline has also been instructed to set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells to ensure seamless grievance redressal. In addition, IndiGo has been directed to “ensure that all baggage that was separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to the passenger’s residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours.”

The statement further added, “The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains in continuous coordination with airlines, airports, security agencies, and all operational stakeholders to ensure that passenger rights are fully protected during this period of disruption. Oversight mechanisms have been reinforced to guarantee proper facilitation for senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, students, patients, and all those requiring urgent travel.” The ministry added that it continues to closely monitor the recovery process and remains fully committed to restoring complete operational normalcy at the earliest.

‘No questions asked’: IndiGo responds to order