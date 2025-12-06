/‘Exploitation of passengers in distress’: Govt takes action against ‘unusually high airfares’ amid IndiGo crisis

The Indian government on Saturday (Dec 6) announced taking action against “opportunistic pricing” by airlines amid widespread cancellations of IndiGo flights across the country. In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that it has invoked “regulatory powers” amid the crisis to ensure that passengers are not exploited and that reasonable fares are charged across the affected routes. This comes as airfares surged significantly, with the Delhi to Bengaluru flight fare touching 1 lakh.

In a statement, the ministry said, “The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption. In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes.”

It further added that it has enforced fare caps to prevent “exploitation of passengers in distress” and citizens who need to travel urgently are not subjected to financial hardships during the situation.

“An official directive has been issued to all airlines mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed. These caps will remain in force until the situation fully stabilises. The objective of this directive is to maintain pricing discipline in the market, prevent any exploitation of passengers in distress, and ensure that citizens who urgently need to travel — including senior citizens, students, and patients — are not subjected to financial hardship during this period,” the statement read.