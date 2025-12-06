Google Preferred
IndiGo meltdown: Railways adds 116 coaches in 37 trains to accommodate more passengers

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 08:35 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 11:41 IST
Representative image. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The Railway Ministry said in a statement that the Southern Railway has the largest number of augmentations, with increasing seating and sleeper capacity in 18 trains running in the region.

Amid the widespread cancellations of flights across the country, the Indian Railways has stepped up to accommodate additional passengers to help them reach their destinations. The railways have expanded their capacity, deploying 166 additional coaches in 37 of their premium trains and covering over 114 trips nationwide. The Railway Ministry said in a statement that the Southern Railway has the largest number of augmentations, with increasing seating and sleeper capacity in 18 trains running in the region.

“Additional Chair Car and Sleeper Class coaches have been deployed on high-demand routes. These augmentations, implemented from December 6 onwards, substantially expand accommodation capacity in the southern region,” the ministry said in the statement.

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

