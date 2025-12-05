/IndiGo flight cancellations: Airline requests FDTL exemptions as disruptions leave passengers stranded on Friday

Amid massive disruption in flight operations over the last few days, IndiGo has requested exemptions from specific Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions up to February 10, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday (Dec 5). The airline has assured the regulatory body that corrective actions are being taken to restore and normalise operations. This comes as hundreds of flights continue to be delayed and cancelled at airports across the country, triggering outrage from passengers.