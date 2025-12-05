/IndiGo flight cancellations: Airline requests FDTL exemptions as disruptions leave passengers stranded on Friday

Amid massive disruption in flight operations over the last few days, IndiGo has requested exemptions from specific Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions up to February 10, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday (Dec 5). The airline has assured the regulatory body that corrective actions are being taken to restore and normalise operations. This comes as hundreds of flights continue to be delayed and cancelled at airports across the country, triggering outrage from passengers.
“To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations/exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to 10th February 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by 10 February 2026,” the DGCA said as quoted by news agency ANI.