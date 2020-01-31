Security personnel guns down colleague at Defence facility near Chennai

A Defence security corps(DSC) staff shot his colleague dead at the Heavy Vehicles Factory, a high-security facility at Avadi, near Chennai, where battle tanks, other strategic assets and their components are manufactured and assembled. The DSC personnel are responsible for providing security at the Defence Ministry sites.

In the vicinity, there are several other Ordnance Factories such as Engine Factory (EFA), Ordnance Clothing Factory(OCF) and Defence Installations like Combat Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Ordnance Depot etc.

Defence officials said that the incident occurred around 20 minutes past the midnight hour, when Nilambar Sinha, who was on duty with his INSAS rifle barged into the place where the guards were sleeping and opened fire. Nilambar Sinha hails from Tripura and is said to be recently posted the facility.

He is said to have fired seven bullets, of which three had hit Garjesh Kumar who was hailing from Himachal Pradesh. Three others who were said to be near Kumar hid for their safety and escaped.

After the shooting incident, armed with the INSAS rifle Nilambar Sinha is said to have roamed around the campus for a little over 30 minutes, after which he surrendered in the presence of higher officials.

The local police have been investigating the incident since the wee hours of the morning, while defence officials are conducting their internal enquiry on what would have led to this incident of fratricide.