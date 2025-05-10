There had been a noticeable shift in the recent statements of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the escalation between India and Pakistan.

Statement from today (May 10)

On May 10, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in calls with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he emphasised the need for both sides to find methods to de-escalate and re-establish proper communication to avoid miscalculation. He assured that the US will play the role of a mediator to facilitate effective communication between the two to avoid future escalations.

Statement from yesterday (May 9)

On May 9, the US Secretary of State engaged in two distinct calls, one with the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, and the Pakistani Army Chief, Asim Munir. In both conversations, he reiterated the need to establish dialogue between India and Pakistan to avoid escalation, which might spill into full-scale war. He also assured that the US is willing to contribute to fostering diplomatic talks between the two nations.

Statement from two days ago (May 8)

On May 8, Secretary Rubio engaged in separate calls with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During these discussions, he emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation between the two nations. He also urged Pakistan to end any support for terrorist groups, following India's Operation Sindoor, which was a response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack that resulted in 26 civilian deaths.

US role

United States, most of the outreach involved engagement with political leaders in the country; however, there is a noticeable shift in the level of engagement. Previously, Secretary Rubio urged de-escalation and addressing support for terrorist groups now. The subsequent engagement included direct communication with military leadership, offering to play as a mediator to foster effective talks, i.e. playing an active role.

These developments underscore the United States' evolving approach to mitigating tensions between India and Pakistan, moving from diplomatic advisories to active engagement in conflict resolution efforts.

