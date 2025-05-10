In a tragic incident amid the escalating India-Pakistan conflict, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, the Additional District Development Officer, was killed by an artillery shelling that hit his official residence, critically injuring two of his staff members, early Saturday morning.

According to reports, there were three deaths, including the ADDC. Following the attack, Dr. Thapa was rushed to the Government Medical College in Rajouri at around 3:40 PM, where he succumbed to injuries. The other two injured staff members are receiving critical treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended his condolences to the deceased. In a post on the social media platform X, he wrote, “Dr. Thapa was an exceptional officer who always put public service before self. His untimely demise is a loss not only to the administration but to the people of Rajouri he so diligently served.”

Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

Pakistan launched a series of Drone and Artillery strikes targeting multiple military and civilian establishments across the border in retaliation for the Indian response to previous provocations. Authorities believe the strike was carried out using a Turkish-origin precision-guided drone.

A committed Administrator: Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa

Born on April 28, 1971, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa had a reputation for integrity and tirelessness in Public Services. Dr. Thapa had an illustrious career in the civil services. He pursued his Medical education at the Government Medical College in Jammu and graduated in 1989. He was known for his hands-on governance style, he was particularly focused on rural development, healthcare delivery, cooperative sector revival, and emergency response coordination.

He has been the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri since 2023. He previously held posts such as Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), where he chaired several high-impact initiatives, including the implementation of PMAY, MGNREGA, and the revival of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies. He played a key role in a magisterial inquiry into the death of a pregnant woman due to alleged medical negligence, a move that had earned him wide respect in civil society and among residents.

His untimely demise was not only a significant loss to the administration machinery, as well as the lives of the countless individuals whose lives have been touched through his service.

Recent Developments

In the related development, five people, including women and children, have been killed in the Jammu Region in multiple incidents of shelling in Rajouri and Poonch regions. More details awaited.

