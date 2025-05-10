Tensions between India and Pakistan have worsened after Pakistan launched an attack on Jammu & Kashmir early on Saturday (10 May).

Pakistan claims Indian strike on major airbases

Pakistan said that three of its airbases, Nur Khan Military Airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Shorkot, Jhang district, were hit by missile strikes in the early hours of Saturday. India has not officially responded to the claims.

Reports of Pakistani missile intercepted in Haryana

At the same time, social media saw unverified reports of a missile being intercepted over Haryana’s Sirsa. The projectile could have been a Fatah-II missile fired by Pakistan. While no official confirmation has been given, the reports have drawn public attention to the Fatah-II system.

What is the Fatah-II missile?

The Fatah-II is a guided artillery rocket developed by Pakistan. It was first tested by the Pakistan Army in December 2021 and is seen as an improved version of the earlier Fatah-I system.

With a range of around 250 to 400 kilometres, the missile is designed to hit military targets such as radar stations and supply centres. It carries conventional warheads and is fitted with a terminal guidance system that helps steer it in the final stage of flight.

The Fatah-II uses a combination of inertial and satellite navigation to stay on course. Its trajectory is flatter than usual, making it harder to detect or stop using air defence systems. The missile is launched from a mobile system, making it easier to deploy in different locations and terrains.

