Tensions between India and Pakistan rose sharply after Pakistan launched an attack on India's Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday (May 10).

Pakistan's attack came after it claimed missile attacks on multiple PAF airbases, including Nur Khan Military Airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid Airbase in Chakwal and Rafiqui Airbase in Shorkot, Jhang district.

This comes just days after India launched Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps inside Pakistan. The situation has drawn attention from several world powers, with many calling for calm and urging both countries to avoid further escalation.

G7 urges 'maximum restraint'

In a strong message, the G7 foreign ministers condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April and called for both India and Pakistan to avoid further conflict.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan. Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides," the G7 statement said.

They also called for immediate talks between the two countries, "We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution."

US says Trump wants quick end to conflict

The United States also reacted, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying President Trump is closely watching the situation and supports efforts to calm tensions.

"This is something that the Secretary of State and now our NSA as well, Marco Rubio, has been involved in. The President has expressed that he wants this to de-escalate as quickly as possible. He understands these two countries have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here at the Oval Office," she said during a briefing.

She added, "However, he has good relations with the leaders of both countries. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end."

Saudi Arabia sends envoy to both countries

Saudi Arabia also stepped in. The Kingdom sent a senior official to visit both India and Pakistan on 8 and 9 May in an effort to help lower tensions.

"Upon the directives of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Envoy, visited the Republic of #India and the Islamic Republic of #Pakistan during the period of May 8–9, 2025. The visit comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts towards de-escalation."