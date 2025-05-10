Smoke was seen in the Dibber area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday after a loud explosion was heard. People in the area also reported hearing air sirens, which caused concern.

Here are the major updates from Jammu and Kashmir:

Heavy shelling started in the Pargwal, Kana Chakk, and Chhamb sectors of the Akhnoor area.

Pakistani forces are targeting residential areas.

At the same time, blasts were also heard in Srinagar.

In the Rajouri region explosions caused property damage.

These events came just days after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan.

#Watch | Houses and property damaged in Rajouri region after a continuous series of explosions



(Source: ANI) #IndiaPakistanWar #JammuandKashmir

Pakistan continues shelling along the border

On Friday night (9 May), the Pakistani military again carried out heavy shelling across the International Border. This is the second night in a row that areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan have come under fire.

Smoke is seen rising after a loud explosion in Dibber area of Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur. Air sirens are being played.

Video: news agency ANI

Drones spotted at 26 locations

The Ministry of Defence said drones were seen at 26 different places along the Line of Control and the International Border on Friday. Some of these drones were suspected to be carrying weapons and may have been aimed at both civilian and military areas.