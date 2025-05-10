As tensions between India and Pakistan reach new heights with Islamabad's launch of an attack on Indian civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian military has likely shot down a Pakistani fighter jet.

The fighter jet was likely shot down between Baramulla, Budgam and Srinagar, and India is believed to have sent out search parties to locate the pilots.

While the Indian Armed Forces are yet to confirm if a Pakistani jet has been shot down, as per information shared by WION's J&K correspondent Idrees Lone, debris from what is believed to be a jet was found in the Lasjan area of Srinagar.

(Developing story, more to follow)