Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministe4r Omar Abdullah slammed the International Monetary Fund on Saturday (May 10) for granting Pakistan a fresh $1 billion loan.

The J&K CM questioned that at a time when Pakistan was striking civilian areas in India, how can the "international community...essentially reimburse Pakistan"?

What Omar Abdullah said

Soon after the IMF, ignoring India's opposition, went ahead with granting Islamabad a fresh loan, CM Omar Abdullah took to X and stated: "I'm not sure how the 'international community' thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places."

I’m not sure how the “International Community” thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

His statement comes as the IMF reviewed the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) lending programme (USD 1 billion) and the Sustainability Facility (RSF) lending programme (USD 1.3 billion) for Pakistan.

India's objection's to additional IMF loan for Pakistan

In its official statement, on Friday (May 9), India raised significant concerns over the IMF's financial assistance to Pakistan and warned of potential misuse of funds for "state-sponsored cross-border terrorism".