Recalling Chandrayaan-2 launch, PM Modi tells students 'every failure is a step towards success'

Setting the example of the Chandrayaan-2 launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exhorted the students of the nation to never be disheartened by the setbacks in life as ''every failure is a step towards success.''

In his address at the third edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' programme, the Prime Minister revealed that he was advised to not go to the Chandrayaan 2 launch as it did not have an absolute guarantee of success, but he felt he needed to be there for motivation.

"Motivation and demotivation are very common in life. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO during Chandrayaan 2," PM Modi said.

"Some people had told me not to attend the launch event saying 'there is no surety, what if it fails'. I told them that is the reason I must be there," he said.

"A temporary setback doesn't mean success is not waiting. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come," Modi added.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question by a student on what to do if the board exams put the students' mood off.

Expanding on the same, PM Modi recalled an incident from the cricketing world, when a stunning partnership of 386 runs between former Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble against Australia saved the sinking Indian side in the second innings.

The Prime Minister began his address by describing 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' as a programme which is much closer to his heart than any other.

"As Prime Minister, one gets to attend numerous types of programme. Each of them provides a new set of experiences. But, if someone asks me what is that one programme that touches your heart the most, I would say it is this one."

Modi displayed his grasp on social media and said he wants his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction with students to be without any filter, a terminology often used on platforms to denote unedited posts and candid conversations.

"We start our conversation. Today's trend is #withoutfilter. We will have talk like you (students) talk to your friends. We will talk in a light environment," Modi said, adding, "We may even make mistakes. And, in my case, if I make a mistake the friends in the media will love it too".

During his interaction, the Prime Minister pitched for the Central government's 'Make in India' initiative, asking students to do their bid in strengthening the country's economy by buying Indian-made products.

"Can we decide that by 2022 when the nation would mark 75 years of independence we will all buy everything that's India made? We will promote 'Make In India'. This will help our economy. This will strengthen our country," Modi said.

"There are a lot of things that we as citizens can do for the development of our country. We shouldn't let water flow needlessly. We mustn't use electricity more than we need," he added.

The Prime Minister said that he hopes that the young generation would take it upon themselves to act on some of the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution.

"Today, I am talking to students who would be playing a key role in India's development in 2047, when we mark a hundred years since independence. I hope this generation takes it upon themselves to act on some of the Fundamental Duties enshrined in our Constitution," Modi said.

Modi further underscored the importance of extra-curricular activities for students, but at the same time cautioned the parents to not let the passion of students become a mere "fashion statement" for them, remarking "extra-curricular activities needn't be glamour-driven".

"Not pursuing co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. Yes, this would require better time management. Today opportunities are many and I hope youngsters make use of them," Modi told students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' event.

"What is not good is when the passion of the children becomes fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities needn't be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes,' he said.

The Prime Minister encouraged students to have a 'gadget-free' hour every day. "These days there is a common sight: Four members of a family are seated but each of them is on the phone. Can we think of a technology-free hour? Or, mark a space where no technology is permitted. This way, we won't get distracted by technology," he said.

Modi urged parents to not pressurise students over examinations as opportunities have now developed immensely. "Today, the world has changed a lot. The opportunities have developed immensely. The marks are not life anymore. Neither is any examination. These are just steps. First and foremost, we must accept this as a key step, but this isn't our life."

"There is an environment created that says that we should get marks first, and everything else should be done later. Parents want to motivate their kids... I will urge parents not to tell children that exams are everything," Modi explained.