Rahul Dravid turns 47: Let's re-live the era of 'The Wall'

148 vs England, Leeds, 2002

His 148 was the most crucial contribution in this Test match. Sachin Tendulkar’s 193 and Ganguly’s 128 would not have been possible without the foundation laid by 'The Wall'.

India won the match and Dravid was declared as the man of the match

The match was played between India and England in Leeds, 2002.

(Photograph:AFP)