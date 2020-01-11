Rahul Dravid turns 47: Let's re-live the era of 'The Wall'

As cricketing legend turns 47, let's take a look back on some of Rahul Dravid's greatest events and achievements. A journey on how 'The Wall' became a nightmare for the bowlers and became India's most dependable batsman. 

Missed century by a whisker on debut

Rahul Dravid made a debut for India in 1996 where he missed the century by a whisker after scoring 95 runs.

 

 

When Dravid's180 ensured a historic win

Dravid scored 180 runs alongside VVS Laxman who scored 281 and put on a 335 runs partnership in 2001. This partnership helped India register a great win against Australia.

In the same match, Harbhajan Singh took a hat-trick.

148 vs England, Leeds, 2002

His 148 was the most crucial contribution in this Test match. Sachin Tendulkar’s 193 and Ganguly’s 128 would not have been possible without the foundation laid by 'The Wall'.

India won the match and Dravid was declared as the man of the match

The match was played between India and England in Leeds, 2002.

When Dravid's double-century frustrated Aussies down under

Dravid scored unforgettable 223 runs when India defeated Australia in a match at their own backyard. 

Dravid also hit the winning runs in that match.

A disappointing 2007 WC campaign

Rahul Dravid captained the Indian team for only one World Cup. It was in the year 2007. 

The year was disastrous for both Rahul Dravid and the Indian team as they were knocked out in the first stage of the tournament. 

Anil Kumble took over the captaincy in Tests and MS Dhoni came skipper for the ODIs and the T20s 

Last man standing in 2011 England tour

India after winning the WC in 2011 went to England as Number 1 Test side. But England clean-swept India in a series that saw injuries and poor performances from great Indian batting line-up.

Rahul Dravid was the only food thing about the tour as he piled up three centuries and frustrated English bowlers. 

Retirement from ODIs

He played his last ODI on 16 September 2011 against England. 

He scored 69 runs in his final match.

He played 344 ODIs and scored 10,889 runs. He scored 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries with a healthy average of 39.2

Goodbye to international cricket

Rahul Dravid held a press conference on March 9, 2011 to announce his retirement from all international formats.

He was accompanied by the then BCCI director Srinivasan 

The successful journey with under-19 team

Rahul Dravid coached the U-19 Indian team and groomed the young blood as they lift World Cup in 2018.

The young team captained by Prithvi Shaw beat Australia in finals to win the cup.

 

