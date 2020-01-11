Rahul Dravid turns 47: Let's re-live the era of 'The Wall'

As cricketing legend turns 47, let's take a look back on some of Rahul Dravid's greatest events and achievements. A journey on how 'The Wall' became a nightmare for the bowlers and became India's most dependable batsman.
His 148 was the most crucial contribution in this Test match. Sachin Tendulkar’s 193 and Ganguly’s 128 would not have been possible without the foundation laid by 'The Wall'.
India won the match and Dravid was declared as the man of the match
The match was played between India and England in Leeds, 2002.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rahul Dravid captained the Indian team for only one World Cup. It was in the year 2007.
The year was disastrous for both Rahul Dravid and the Indian team as they were knocked out in the first stage of the tournament.
Anil Kumble took over the captaincy in Tests and MS Dhoni came skipper for the ODIs and the T20s
(Photograph:AFP)
India after winning the WC in 2011 went to England as Number 1 Test side. But England clean-swept India in a series that saw injuries and poor performances from great Indian batting line-up.
Rahul Dravid was the only food thing about the tour as he piled up three centuries and frustrated English bowlers.
(Photograph:AFP)