We expect Chandrayaan-3 to be a success: ISRO chief K Sivan to WION

With the dawn of the new year, India's space research organization(ISRO) announced its ambitious new projects Chandrayaan 3 and Gaganyaan.

With Chandrayaan 3, India's space organisation will be making its second attempt to soft-land on the surface of the Moon, meanwhile, Gaganyaan will be India's first manned mission expected to take-off by 2022.

WION spoke exclusively to ISRO chief K. Sivan on what lessons the space organization has learnt from Chandrayaan 2.

"The rough braking phase worked good high velocity in fine braking phase which led to hard landing of Chandrayaan 2," Sivan told WION, adding, "We are expecting Chandrayaan 3 to be a success."

"We are rectifying errors of Chandrayaan 2," the ISRO chief said. "We are confident of having a better understanding before Chandrayaan 3," the ISRO chief said.

"The human space flight centre will be built at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore," Sivan informed, while stating that four astronauts were undergoing training in Russia for Gaganyaan. After Russia, the astronauts will undergo training in India, Sivan said.

Sivan said the human space flight centre will be a permanent centre for all future manned missions.