Ram idol carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj selected for Ayodhya's Ram temple

The idol of 'Ram Lalla', which has been carved by renowned sculptor of Karnataka - Arun Yogiraj – will be kept inside the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, said BJP stalwart and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday (Jan 1).



The Ram temple is set to be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Sharing the news on X, Yediyurappa said, "The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by the sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to ‘Shilpi @yogiraj_arun'." "ಎಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಮನೋ ಅಲ್ಲಿ ಹನುಮನು"



ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಗ್ರಹ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಅಂತಿಮಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ನಾಡಿನ ಹೆಸರಾಂತ ಶಿಲ್ಪಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಶ್ರೀ @yogiraj_arun ಅವರು ಕೆತ್ತಿರುವ ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ವಿಗ್ರಹ ಪುಣ್ಯಭೂಮಿ ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನೆಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ. ರಾಮ ಹನುಮರ ಅವಿನಾಭಾವ ಸಂಬಂಧಕ್ಕೆ ಇದು… pic.twitter.com/VQdxAbQw3Q — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 1, 2024 × Meanwhile, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Yediyurappa's son too appreciated Yogiraj for making Mysuru and the state proud.



"It is the pride of Mysuru, the pride of Karnataka that the idol of Ram Lalla carved by the unparalleled sculpture Arun Yogiraj will be enshrined in Ayodhya on January 22," said Vijayendra.

He said that Karnataka shares a deep connection with Lord Rama as Kishkindha – which is an important place mentioned in Ramayana - is located in this state. It was Kishkindha where Lord Hanuman - Rama's ardent devotee - was born.

Yogiraj expresses happiness over selection

While speaking to PTI, sculptor Yogiraj said that no official communication had been made to him regarding the selection of the ram idol for the temple. Senior BJP leaders, however, had posted the information on ‘X', which made him believe that his work had been likely accepted. #WATCH | Mysuru, Karnataka: Visuals from the residence of sculptor Arun Yogiraj.



The idol of Lord Rama, carved by Arun Yogiraj will be installed in Ayodhya Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/se3EwfKszW — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024 × As per Yogiraj, he was among the three sculptors who were finalised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for carving an idol of ‘Ram Lalla'.



"I am happy that I was among the three sculptors from the country who were selected to carve the idol of ‘Ram Lalla'," said Yogiraj.



The renowned sculptor, who had sculpted Adi Shankaracharya's idol, which was placed in Kedarnath as well as Subhash Chandra Bose's statue which has been installed near Delhi's India Gate, said that the challenge has not been easy for him.

Watch: What facilities will the 70-acre Ram temple complex have? "The idol should be of a child, who is divine too, because it is the statue of the incarnation of God. People who look at the statue should feel the divinity," said Yogiraj.



"Keeping the divinity aspect along with the child-like face in mind, I started my work about six to seven months ago. Now I am extremely happy. More than selection, people should appreciate it. Only then, I will be happy," the sculptor added.