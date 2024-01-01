Ram Lalla idol: Selection process complete, here are its distinctive features

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee has unanimously selected the idol of Ram Lalla ahead of the mega-consecration ceremony on January 22. The Ram Lalla idol reflects Lord Ram’s child form, adorned with a bow and arrow as part of the decoration.

Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, the trustee of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra, said Friday (Dec 29) that the selection process has been completed.

"Today's (trust) meeting was regarding the selection of the idol for the Ram temple and the process has been completed," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The official announcement regarding the final idol is expected in the coming days, and it will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

Ram Lalla idol: Parametres of the selection process

Bimlendra Mishra said the selected idol speaks for itself and will mesmerise anyone who sees it. "Even if multiple idols are placed together, the eyes will get fixated on the one that will be the best. And the coincidence was such that I liked an idol and gave my vote for it,” he said.

"There was a voting system and we gave our preferences. The idol selected unanimously will be brought for Pran Pratishtha," he added.

Features and details of Ram Lalla idol

Ram Lalla's idol showcases eyes reminiscent of lotus petals, a moonlit radiant face, lengthy arms extending to the knees, a smile on the lips, and an inherently divinely simple aura, leaving a lasting impression on onlookers.

Crafted by three selected artisans, the remarkable 51-inch idol features two parts made from Shyam Shila stone sourced from Karnataka and one from white marble. Prior to creation, experts had thoroughly examined the stones.

Specially designed for longevity, these idols are expected to withstand the test of time, eliminating the need for restoration for the next 1,000 years.

Before the official announcement, the chosen idol will undergo a comprehensive examination based on established criteria.

This scrutiny includes comparisons with depictions of Lord Ram in the Ramcharitmanas and Valmiki Ramayana. Furthermore, the idols will be tested for any effects caused by worship materials like turmeric, sandalwood, incense, and more.