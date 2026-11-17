A 35-year-old airline employee based in Pune was found stabbed to death in a secluded forest area of Maharashtra’s Gondia district, triggering a murder investigation. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding her death, including the account given by a male acquaintance who was with her shortly before the attack.

The victim, identified as Varsha Turkar, worked with IndiGo at Pune airport and lived in Pune’s Dhanori area. She had travelled to her parental home in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to celebrate Diwali.

On November 14, Turkar reportedly left home to meet an old acquaintance, identified as Nitesh Agrawal, in the Bondrani forest area near the Wainganga river in Gondia district.

According to the account given by Agrawal to the family, the two were allegedly confronted by three unidentified men who attempted to rob them. He claimed that the attackers stabbed Turkar before fleeing from the location.

Agrawal subsequently alerted her family, following which relatives rushed to the spot. Turkar was found seriously injured and was taken to a hospital in Khairlanji. Doctors declared her dead at around 7 pm.

Why are police questioning her acquaintance?

Investigators are verifying the robbery claim and examining inconsistencies in the sequence of events described by the man.

One of the questions being examined is how Agrawal escaped the alleged attack without sustaining injuries, while Turkar suffered multiple stab wounds. Reports indicate that she was stabbed four times in the back.

Investigators have also been examining why valuables reportedly remained with the victim despite the alleged robbery.

Police have questioned Agrawal as well as another person, identified as Ashwini alias Pappu Patle, who is related to Turkar’s family. No conclusion about their involvement has been announced.

Police register murder case, examine technical evidence

Gondia police have registered a murder case and constituted multiple teams to investigate the killing.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from roads leading to the crime scene and analysing mobile phone call records and tower locations to establish the movements of those involved.

A dog squad and forensic teams were also deployed during the initial investigation.

Gondia Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre has said that investigators are pursuing the case through multiple teams and are not rushing to any conclusion.

The police are yet to establish the motive behind the killing or identify the person responsible.