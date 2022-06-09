Prophet Mohammad remarks: Delhi Police book suspended BJP members among others for hate speech

Delhi Police have booked ruling BJP’s suspended member Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal—whose remarks on Prophet Mohammad triggered an outrage—among several others, for spreading hateful messages.

The FIR was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code which include, inciting groups and creating an atmosphere detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra on Wednesday said that the FIR is against several individuals cutting across religions.

The police will probe the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest in the cyber space and that have ramifications on the physical space thereby compromising the social fabric of the country, Malhotra said.

The police have registered an FIR against multiple individuals cutting across religions and will investigate their roles on various social media entities in promoting false information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace having ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country," Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) official told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has tightened security for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks.

"Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official said on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities. While suspending Sharma, the BJP said that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE