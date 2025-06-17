/PM Modi to meet leaders of Canada, Italy, Germany and Ukraine on G7 sidelines

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold four key bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada later today. Today, on day two of the summit, PM Modi will hold meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

India-Canada Bilateral

The meeting with Canada’s Mark Carney is expected to give a "reset" after years of strain amid India's concerns over Khalistan extremism and former PM Trudeau's claim of alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, an India listed terrorist and a Canadian national, was killed in 2023 with Trudeau blaming Delhi without any evidence.

India-Ukraine Bilateral

With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi’s meeting continues the tradition of G7 sidelines bilateral, focusing on India’s humanitarian support and its balanced stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Discussions will likely cover India’s contributions to Ukraine’s reconstruction, food security, and peace efforts. India has been consistently advocating for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine. PM Modi also met Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy in 2024, and G7 summit in Japan in 2023.

India-Germany Bilateral

PM Modi will meet Germany's new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, the first ever meeting between the 2 since the latter took charge. The leaders are expected to deepen the strategic partnership, focusing on trade, green energy, and technology. Germany’s interest in India as a key Indo-Pacific partner aligns with Modi’s vision for a multipolar world.

India-Italy Bilateral

The meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will centre on India's increased engagement in the Mediterranean and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Building on their strong rapport, Modi and Meloni will explore boosting trade, maritime security, and connectivity projects like IMEC, which aims to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

This is the 6th time PM Modi is attending the G7 summit. India has been a regular invitee at the summit since 2019, when France first invited the country given its large population, growing economy and increased weightage in international geopolitics.

