PM Modi holds bilateral with Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House today, focusing on reinforcing the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two nations. India is the third country Haitham bin Tarik has traveled to after Iran and Singapore after becoming the Sultan of his country.

The Oman Sultan's three-day state visit, commencing on December 15, began with a warm welcome at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

The visit marked a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Muscat. The official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi said, "Giving a boost to India-Oman Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi warmly received His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman at Hyderabad House, setting the stage for bilateral discussions. Agenda includes taking stock of bilateral ties and charting pathways for the future collaboration between the two countries."

The diplomatic relations between India and Oman were established in 1955 and upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2008. The visit presented an opportunity to explore avenues for future collaboration, focusing on regional stability, progress, and prosperity, according to the MEA release.

Notably, India and Oman share deep-rooted historical, cultural, and economic ties, with people-to-people contact spanning over 5,000 years. Oman is India's closest defence partner in the Gulf region, and defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the strategic partnership.

As a gesture of recognition, India extended a special invitation to the Sultanate of Oman to participate in the G20 Summit and meetings as a guest country under India's G20 Presidency.