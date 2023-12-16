After Samsung, India now issues security warnings for users of iPhone, other Apple products

The Indian government's agency the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Friday (Dec 15) warned users of iPhone and other Apple products of multiple vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to access sensitive information.

In its report, the CERT said, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges, and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted systems."

Which Apple products have been affected?

According to the CERT, the affected products include versions iOS versions prior to 17.2 and 16.7.3; iPad iOS versions prior to 17.2 and 16.7.3; macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.2; macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.3; macOS Monterey versions prior to 12.7.2; tvOS versions prior to 17.2; watchOS versions prior to 10.2; and Safari versions prior to 17.2.

The CERT has put up the severity rating in all these Apple products as "High." Some of the impacts include denial of service, security feature bypass, elevation of privileges, and spoofing attacks.

The government agency also advised users of these products to apply for appropriate software updates.

Centre issues warning for Samsung phones

The warning for Apple products comes after the CERT released security warnings for Samsung products, specifically the Galaxy phones. "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Samsung products that could allow an attacker to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information, and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," the CERT said in its vulnerability note.