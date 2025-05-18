‘Planned, trained and executed’: Army unveils new video on Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army released a new video of Operation Sindoor on Sunday, sharing details of India’s retaliatory military action following the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The India Army’s Western Command shared the video on its X handle with the caption, “Planned, trained and executed,” adding, “Justice served”.

The video was shared by the Army’s Western Command on its X handle, and it shows Indian Army personnel in military fatigues and holding their arms.

In the video, one Army official is heard saying that Operation Sindoor was a lesson for Pakistan, one it had not learned for decades.

“Yeh shuruaat Pahalgam aatanki hamle se hui. Gussa nahi lava tha. Dimaag me bas ek hi baat, abki baar sabak aisaa sikhayenge ki inki peedhiyan yaad rakhengi. (It all began with the Pahalgam terror attack. I wasn’t just rage, it was lava. There was only one thought: this time, we will teach them such a lesson that their generations will remember),” the Army personnel was quoted as saying in the video.



The footage then shows visuals of firing and blowing up of targets, with a voiceover saying, “9 May raat ko takriban 9 baje, jis bhi dushman ki post ne yuddh viraam ka ullanghan kiya, un sabhi poston ko Bharatiya Sena ne mitti me mila diya. Dushman apni post chhod bhaagta nazar aaya. Operation Sindoor keval ek kaaryawahi nahi, Pakistan ke liye woh sabak tha jo usne dashakon se nahi seekha. Jai Hind! (On the night of May 9, around 9 pm, the Indian Army destroyed all enemy posts that violated the ceasefire, forcing the enemy to flee. Operation Sindoor was not just some ordinary action but a lesson for Pakistan that it had not learned for decades).”



‘No DGMO talks scheduled, ceasefire understanding continues’

Earlier in the day, the Army clarified some doubts over the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan and said it remains in place and that there is no expiry date to the “continuation of a break in hostilities”.

“There is no expiry date or deadline for the understanding reached by DGMOs on 12th May to stop hostilities,” the Army said in a statement.

It also added that no director general of military operations (DGMOs)-level talks had been scheduled between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

Several media outlets had reported that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan may end on May 18, leading to speculations of a possible meeting between the DGMOs on May 18.