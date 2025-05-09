In a renewed surge of tensions and hostilities, Pakistani drones have been sighted at 26 locations ranging from the Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets.

Several Pakistani drones were detected in the Srinagar, Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors on Friday night. Drones were also spotted in Baramulla, Avantipora, Nagrota, Ferozpur, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary.

Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.

Explosions heard in Samba, drone hit injures Ferozepur family

Explosions were heard in the Samba sector of Jammu as India’s air defence intercepted Pakistani drones during a complete blackout in the region. One Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Ferozepur and injured a family. Three injured family members were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A drone attack was reported near the Srinagar airport on Friday, where all countermeasures were activated.

Precautionary blackouts enforced

A precautionary blackout has been enforced in multiple areas amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

A complete blackout was implemented in the Akhnoor and Udhampur regions of Jammu and Kashmir; the Ambala and Panchkula areas of Haryana; Ferozepur in Punjab; and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

On Thursday, the Pakistani army had carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that Pakistan had launched as many as 300 to 400 drones targeting 36 locations of military installations, but they were shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.



“On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations,” Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said.

“The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones,” she added.



Pakistan tried to retaliate following Operation Sindoor, under which the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. India’s operation was in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.