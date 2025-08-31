/Paid gaming ban hits hard: MPL to sack 60% staff after India bans paid games

Mobile Premier League (MPL), one of India’s biggest online gaming platforms, is set to cut about 60% of its local workforce after the government banned paid games. A company source told Reuters that nearly 300 of its 500 staff in India will lose their jobs, marking the first major fallout from the new law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government banned paid online games earlier this month, saying they posed financial and addiction risks, especially for young people. The move forced apps offering paid fantasy cricket, rummy and poker to shut down.

How big is the impact on India’s gaming industry?

The ban shocked India’s fast-growing gaming sector, which was expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2029. Companies like MPL and its rival Dream11 had become hugely popular by offering paid fantasy cricket with cash prizes. Industry groups argue that such games are skill-based and not gambling, which is already heavily restricted in India.

MPL confirms major downsizing

In an internal email to staff seen by Reuters, MPL CEO Sai Srinivas said, “With a heavy heart we have decided that we will be downsizing our India Team significantly.” He promised support for those affected, but did not mention exact numbers. He added that India accounted for half of MPL’s revenue, but the ban now means “we would no longer be making any revenue from India in the near future.”

What’s next for MPL?