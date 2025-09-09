Over 400 ISRO scientists worked non-stop to support Operation Sindoor: ISRO chief

More than 400 scientists worked round-the-clock to support Operation Sindoor by using earth observation and communication satellites, ISRO chairperson V Narayanan said on Tuesday. Speaking at the 52nd National Management Convention of the All India Management Association (AIMA), Narayanan stated that the space agency provided satellite data for national security requirements during the mission. He noted that all satellites performed perfectly 24/7 throughout the operation, enabling all mission requirements. The space agency provided satellite data from its spacecraft for national security requirements.

The role of the space sector in armed conflicts came into sharp focus during Operation Sindoor. The operation witnessed extensive use of drones and loitering munitions and tested air defence systems like the indigenously developed Akash Teer.

‘Gaganyaan project’s 7,700 ground tests completed’

Referring to the Gaganyaan project, which aims for India’s maiden human spaceflight by 2027, Narayanan said ISRO has completed 7,700 ground tests. An additional 2,300 tests are planned before the human spaceflight is carried out.

Under Gaganyaan project, ISRO plans to conduct three uncrewed missions, with the first expected in December. The space agency has also secured approvals for two crewed missions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked ISRO with setting up India’s own space station by 2035 and landing an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040.

ISRO tests Gaganyaan parachute

The Indian Space Research Organisation also shared exciting new footage of an important test for the Gaganyaan mission. The video shows a special parachute being launched from a test capsule that is attached to a sled racing down a track at high speed.

The parachute, which is about 5.8 metres, is designed to help slow down and stabilise the crew module as it safely re-enters Earth’s atmosphere. This is a key step in ensuring astronauts return safely after their journey to space.