Three Indian soldiers killed after avalanche strikes Siachen base camp in Ladakh | BREAKING

Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in a massive avalanche in Siachen Glacier in Ladakh on Tuesday (Sep 9). The avalanche struck the high altitude base camp at Siachen, trapping the soldiers under snow and debris. All three bodies of the soldiers have been recovered from the incident site after a massive rescue operation in the area. More details awaited.
This is a developing story