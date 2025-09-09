Google Preferred
Three Indian soldiers killed after avalanche strikes Siachen base camp in Ladakh | BREAKING

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Reported By Idrees Lone
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 17:41 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 17:41 IST
Siachen

Story highlights

A major avalanche struck the Siachen Glacier base camp in Ladakh, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers, according to Indian army sources.  Rescue operations are underway to ensure the safety of other personnel and details awaited

Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in a massive avalanche in Siachen Glacier in Ladakh on Tuesday (Sep 9). The avalanche struck the high altitude base camp at Siachen, trapping the soldiers under snow and debris. All three bodies of the soldiers have been recovered from the incident site after a massive rescue operation in the area. More details awaited.

This is a developing story

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...

