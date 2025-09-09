/Putin awards 'Order of Courage' to Russian general with ICC arrest warrant for war crimes

On Monday (September 8), Russian President Vladimir Putin awardedArmy General Valery Gerasimov a medal for courage. He has been overseeing the country’s war in Ukraine that began in 2022. It began as Moscow’s special military operation and escalated into an ongoing conflict.Gen Gerasimov is also the subject of an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes. He is the chief of the general staff of Russia’s armed forces and is credited as the chief architect of Russia’s modern warfare strategy.

In February 2022, when the conflict between the two countries intensified, the US sanctioned him, holding him responsible for the invasion of Ukraine. It was later in July that the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hagueissued an arrest warrant against him. Also mentioned in the list was former defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

What is ‘Order of Courage’?

