Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /WhatsApp Web's 'scrolling bug', users report chats not loading properly

WhatsApp Web's 'scrolling bug', users report chats not loading properly

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 18:19 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 18:19 IST
WhatsApp Web's 'scrolling bug', users report chats not loading properly

WhatsApp illustration Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Users worldwide have reported a glitch in WhatsApp Messenger's Web version; they are facing issues in scrolling on the content window and contact window as soon as they open the sticker or emoji panel.

Users have reported that the web version of the app is not loading properly. They are facing trouble in scrolling up and down, both while using the mouse and the touchpad. Since Tuesday morning, several such complaints have flooded social media. The issue appears to be with the sticker or emoji panel, which is freezing the chat navigation.

People have reported that it affects the contact list and the open chat. But it lets them scroll the longer messages which need to be scrolled. However, they have also found workarounds like using the middle mouse click and then pointing down. One user on Reddit pointed out, “It starts as soon as I open the emoji window.”

Users have suggested some workarounds, like refreshing the page or shift-tab and back to the contents panel.

Other notable fixes were resizing the browser window, but none of these were confirmed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

WhatsApp have today morning launched an update in the WhatsApp web Alpha version 2.3000.1026871906. It is the most recent rollout in alpha to test new features and experimental code. So it's plausible the bug was introduced in the release. Meta is yet to respond to the issues raised by the user.

About the Author

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

Share on twitter

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

Trending Topics