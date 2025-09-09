/WhatsApp Web's 'scrolling bug', users report chats not loading properly

Users have reported that the web version of the app is not loading properly. They are facing trouble in scrolling up and down, both while using the mouse and the touchpad. Since Tuesday morning, several such complaints have flooded social media. The issue appears to be with the sticker or emoji panel, which is freezing the chat navigation.

People have reported that it affects the contact list and the open chat. But it lets them scroll the longer messages which need to be scrolled. However, they have also found workarounds like using the middle mouse click and then pointing down. One user on Reddit pointed out, “It starts as soon as I open the emoji window.”

Users have suggested some workarounds, like refreshing the page or shift-tab and back to the contents panel.

Other notable fixes were resizing the browser window, but none of these were confirmed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source