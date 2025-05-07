National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday ahead of the planned Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, following India's overnight military strikes under 'Operation Sindoor'. The meeting came as India responded to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians two weeks ago, by targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

During the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave information to his cabinet colleagues about the operation conducted against Pakistan. The Indian Army has carried out the operation as per the preparations and without any mistake. All the ministers of the Union Cabinet expressed their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the whole country is with him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Army.

Watch the visuals from the cabinet meeting:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs crucial Cabinet meeting in Delhi following India’s precision strikes under #OperationSindoor on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK

In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on nine terror targets, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke. According to the Ministry of Defence, the strikes were carried out with "focused, measured, and non-escalatory" precision. “No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted,” the statement added.

This story is developing. More to follow