In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, 27 airports across northern India, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh, would temporarily remain closed till May 10 due to restrictions.
This comes in the aftermath of the Indian military's cross-border strikes code-named Operation Sindoor, in which nine specific sites linked to terrorism were targeted.
Which airports will be shut down?
Over 20 airports will be affected amid tensions with neighbour Pakistan.
Air India in an advisory said that its flights from "Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot," were "being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on closure of these airports."
Meanwhile, SpiceJet on X said that its flights "to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla & Amritsar are cancelled till 0529hrs 10th May '25."
"Please visit our website or log in to our mobile app to check your flight status before leaving for airport," added the airline.
Indigo also issued a similar advisory.
Alliance Air in a post said that "in view of evolving airspace restrictions, Alliance Air flights to/from Amritsar, Bhuj, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Dharamshala & Shimla stands cancelled".
Here's the complete list of airports that will be temporarily closed, as communicated by the above-mentioned airlines:
Jammu,
Srinagar,
Leh,
Jodhpur,
Amritsar,
Bhuj,
Jamnagar,
Chandigarh,
Rajkot,
Dharamshala,
Kandla,
Bhatinda,
Shimla