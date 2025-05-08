A loud blast was heard in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on Thursday (May 8) morning, suggest reports. It is yet to be confirmed whether it was an explosive or something else, but the loud blast has heightened fears of further escalation between India and Pakistan, just a day after India undertook Operation Sindoor.

Advertisment

According to local broadcaster Geo TV and a Reuters report citing an anonymous witness, the blast occurred near Walton Road, triggering panic among residents and a swift response from emergency services.

Also read | Operation Sindoor: India heightens security across all fronts amid concerns of Pakistan's retaliation

Police confirmed the blast and said investigations were underway to determine the exact cause and nature of the explosion. Multiple detonations were also reported in the Gopal Nagar and Naseerabad areas, near Walton Airport.

Advertisment

As per the reports, eyewitnesses described seeing plumes of smoke and hearing emergency sirens moments later. Sirens were heard in the area shortly after the explosion, adding to the sense of urgency.

Lahore airspace closed down

Pakistan's Geo TV reported that Thursday morning, a NOTAM was issued and key air routes in Lahore and Sialkot were closed to commercial flights until noon. However, the airspace was opened soon after.