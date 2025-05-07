As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, international flights to and from India are expected to be hit with cancellations and delays.

Already, a number of flight carriers, including Air India, Indigo, Spice Jet and Air India Express, have issued advisories for passengers.

Will your international flight from/to India be cancelled because of Operation Sindoor?

Due to the prevailing situation, airports in the northern part of India have been closed until further notice.

Till 8 AM (IST) the following international airports were closed:

Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar Srinagar International Airport, Srinagar (Civil Enclave)

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights on the websites of their respective service providers to avoid inconvenience.

Already, two Air India flights have been rerouted from Amritsar to Delhi, reported the airlines on X. "Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," read the post.

Airlines advisories

"Due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status," posted SpiceJet Airlines on X.

Other airlines have posted similar advisories; you can check them here:

