On Hanuman Jayanti, Brazilian president writes to PM Modi; makes references to Ramayana, Sanjeevani booti

Brazilian President Jair M. Bolsonaro in a letter to PM Modi on COVID crisis today has made references to Ramayana and compared Indian efforts to Hanuman and Sanjeevani booti.

The excerpt of the letter said, "Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all people."

Interestingly the letter was sent on the day of Hanuman Jayanti.

Also, the fact letter mentions "Holy medicine" or "Sanjeevani Booti" is important given the fact that Brazilian President has requested for hydroxychloroquine, called as the game-changer drug in the fight against COVID the from Indian PM.

Last week Brazilian President and Indian PM had spoken and discussed the global situation in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and request for hydroxychloroquine.

In a tweet, Brazilian President had said," Requested support in the continuity of the provision of pharmaceuticals for the production of hydroxychloroquine”

The Indian govt readout on the talks said, "The Prime Minister assured all possible support to Brazil President in this difficult hour. They agreed that their officials would remain in regular touch concerning the COVID-19 situation and its emerging challenges."

India has got a request from 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine. Brazilian President was the Chief Guest at the 70th Republic Day celebrations of India earlier this year. Both countries are also part of the BRICS grouping.

Earlier today US president against talked about getting HCQ from India. Recalling his talks with PM Modi over the weekend he said the Indian PM "was great, he was really good" when "spoke....asked if it would be okay if he released it(Hydroxychloroquine)".

Trump said, "they have.. a lot of it comes out from India..they put a stop because they want it for India."

This is the 3rd time in last 5 days President Trump has talked about his requested for Hydroxychloroquine from India. Indian companies will be fulfilling the contractual obligations of US order put in place before the ban on export was imposed.