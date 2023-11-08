Nitish Kumar sex remark: PM Modi says CM has 'no shame' as latter takes his words back

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Nov 8) reacted sharply to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remarks on population control in the state assembly, stating that the INDIA bloc's leader has insulted the country before the entire world. The prime minister did not take the name of the chief minister and added that no INDIA alliance leader criticised his derogatory comments.

“He has no shame...will they stoop so low,” stated the prime minister, while speaking at a political rally in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

ALSO READ | India: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces flak for bizarre sex talk in assembly

“A politician who is acting as the flag bearer of the INDIA alliance and is playing several games to uproot the current central government; this leader said something unimaginable inside the assembly in front of women politicians. He made obscene remarks. Koi sharm nahi hai unko (He has no shame). Not even a single leader of the INDIA alliance was ready to say even one word against this insult to women. Those who keep such views about women, can they do any good for you? Can they save your honour?” Modi stated. #WATCH | Guna, Madhya Pradesh: On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statement, PM Narendra Modi says, "A big leader of the INDI alliance, 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan' used indecent language for women inside Assembly yesterday. They are not ashamed. No leader of the INDI alliance said a single… pic.twitter.com/nUbYRqJFa7 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023 × "How low will you stoop? You are defaming India before the world. Mothers and sisters, to ensure your honour, I will do whatever I can," the prime minister stated.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar apologises

Meanwhile, Kumar apologised for "derogatory" comments. "I apologise and I take back my words. If my words were wrong, I apologise. If anyone got hurt, I take them back. (My words) were not intended to hurt anybody. I have always maintained education is necessary for population control. I have also stood for women empowerment and women's development," he said. #WATCH | "I take my words back, " says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as opposition leaders protest inside Bihar Assembly pic.twitter.com/VbgolqAhYr — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023 × The statement of the chief minister was defended by Bihar's former chief minister Rabri Devi who stated that he mistakenly made the remarks and has apologised for it already. "The chief minister was explaining the caste census. It was a slip of his tongue for which he already apologised. What is the need for this uproar? The Assembly should proceed," Rabri Debi stated.

WATCH | Indian opposition leader Nitish Kumar's bizarre speech A complaint was filed against the leader over his explicit remarks in which he elaborated on how education helps women in birth control. Lawyer Anil Kumar Singh filed the complaint and the matter's hearing has been scheduled on November 25.