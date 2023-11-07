India: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar faces flak for sex talks in assembly

The explanation of the Indian state of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on how education played a pivotal role in guiding women in population control.



The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) sharply reacted to Kumar's comments, calling them an “attack on the dignity of women”. The chairman of the National Commission for Women said that the remarks were “crass”.



Nitish Kumar was addressing the Bihar legislative assembly amid the tabling of the caste census report. The chief minister, in his address, stated that an educated woman is able to prevent pregnancy after sex which keeps the population growth in check.

After his remarks on women's awareness regarding contraceptives, the NCW chairperson said, “NCW on behalf of every woman in this country demands an immediate and unequivocal apology from the CM. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves. Such derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society. If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership. We stand firm against such behaviour and call for accountability.”



However, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav came in defence of Nitish, and said, “One must not take it in the wrong sense. People are sometimes embarrassed talking about it but sex education is taught in schools. It’s biology, children study it. He was talking about population control, people should not misinterpret it.”



Meanwhile, Minister of State Ashwini Kr Choubey, taking to X, said that “no parliamentary member has ever used such language”, and the chief minister should “resign” and apologise to the entire nation.

CM demands 65 per cent rise in caste quotas in Bihar

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar proposed to increase reservation to 65 per cent in educational institutions and government jobs for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, along with Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes.

The proposal tabled, if passed, will take reservation quotas beyond the Supreme Court's 50 per cent cap set in 1992.



"We will do the needful after due consultation. It is our intent to effect these changes in the current session," stated the chief minister. He added that they plan to scrap the three per cent quota for OBC women.