Delhi govt to consider SC’s remarks over odd-even rule, after latter calls it ‘mere optics’

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday (Nov 7) said that the order of the Supreme Court will be first studied by the government and then the national capital’s odd-even rule will be finalised.

The minister’s reaction came after the government was rapped by the apex court on Tuesday (Nov 7) for the increasing pollution in the National Capital Region and asked if the odd-even scheme, which is aimed at decreasing the number of cars plying on the roads of the capital city, has ever achieved success.

"It's all optics," said the top court, one day after an announcement was made by the Delhi government regarding the implementation of the odd-even scheme in Delhi-NCR from November 13 to November 20.

The transport department gathered on Tuesday to decide the details of the odd-even rule. "But meanwhile we came across some observations made by the Supreme Court. So now instead of announcing the odd-even rules, we will go through the order/observations of the Supreme Court. After studying them, we will incorporate them into the scheme," Gopal Rai stated.

"Odd-even has been implemented in Delhi, but has it ever succeeded? It's all optics," said Justice SK Kaul, as a bench comprising of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice SK Kaul heard the case of Delhi pollution.

SC slams neighbouring states, including Punjab, over Delhi pollution crisis

The Supreme Court said that Delhi’s air pollution cannot be turned into a political battle, as it held the choking air quality responsible for the "murder of people's health".

The burning of crop residue in neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab was held as a key factor behind the deteriorating air pollution in the national capital every winter by the court.

Watch | India's supreme court on Delhi pollution: Odd-even scheme is 'mere optics' The state governments, including Punjab, were asked by the court to take measures to stop the burning of the stubble. "We want it stopped. We don't know how you do it, it's your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately," the court stated.

The Delhi government was also not spared by the court either. "Delhi government also must be responsible. There are many buses running that pollute and run at half capacity. You have to attend to the problem," it stated.

For the last five days, Delhi has been facing deteriorating air quality with physical classes in schools getting closed till November 10. The government has ordered to stop non-essential construction work and an embargo has been imposed on a few vehicles as the air quality slipped into the severe category.

