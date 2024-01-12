New Delhi: Man asks for extra sauce with momos, seller stabs him

Eating momos was never injurious to health, as long as the street stall was clean. When an Indian thinks of momo, they are reminded of the warm dough-covered snack stuffed with chicken or veggies as per their choice. The Tibetan dish popular in India is especially savored during the chilly winters of the northern regions of India.

On a serious note however, a 32-year-old man was stabbed multiple times Indian capital New Delhi while he was having momos. The reason? He asked for extra sauce.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi Farsh Bazar, reported The Times of India. At 9 pm of Wednesday (January 10), Sandeep, the customer, bought momos from Vikas (23), a street vendor.

Watch | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, the longest bridge in Maharashtra × As he had his snack, Sandeep, a resident of NSA Colony in the same locality, asked for extra red sauce. The simple demand somehow turned into an altercation between the two and Vikas picked up a sharp object and stabbed Sandeep multiple times on his face.

Hearing his screams, passerbys came to Sandeep's rescue and one of them called the police. Sandeep, who was bleeding profusely, was taken to hospital and reportedly received 10 stitches. Sandeep is an employee in a private firm.

The street-vendor Vikas, who reportedly stays in Farsh Bazar was arrested by the police and the the object he used to stab Sandeep has been recovered.

The Times of India quoted unnamed police officers to say that Vikas was asked for extra sauce twice while he had purchased just one plate of momos. Vikas alleged that Sandeep hurled abuses at him and even shoved him. The testimonies are being verified by the police. There are also checking if any CCTC footage of the incident is available.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against Vikas.