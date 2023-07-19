India: 'Too much of a good thing can be deadly': 25-year-old man dies after eating 150 momos during challenge

Food challenges are fun and people have now introduced so many of them on social media. But one needs to be careful. A 'fun game' for a group of friends turned fatal when one of them died during a "momo-eating challenge." In India's Bihar, a 25-year-old man named Bipin Kumar Paswan passed away after consuming an excessive amount of momos.



As per media reports, Bipin ate 150 momos to win a bet worth Rs 1,000. The incident happened in the Siwan district of Bihar, where the deceased agreed to the bet with friends on eating the most momos.

Moments later when Bipin fainted, his friends initially thought he was acting sick to trick them, but they soon realsised that it was no joke, when he was unresponsive and took him to private hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Father blames friends, says its a murder

Bipin used to work at a mobile repair shop and went to the shop as usual and met his friends later in the day. The group later decided to challenge on eating the maximum number of momos. Bipin also joined the challenge.

However, on the other hand, his father accused Bipin's friends of allegedly murdering him. He said that they deliberately proposed a momo-eating challenge and poisoned his son in the act.

Authorities are investigating the death and a medical report is awaited.

A similar instance occurred in June 2022, when a 50-year-old man choked on momos and passed away.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE