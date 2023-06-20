In pics | These are the most popular foods in India

| Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

The saying 'good food, good mood' surely holds true for all food lovers. Be it home-cooked rajma chawal or street-side momos, good food surely can set anyone's mood right. So today, we bring you seven popular foods from India.

Rajma Chawal

One of the most popular foods in India, rajma chawal is made of red kidney beans and rice. This is a dish that is relished by everyone and cooked at least once a week in our homes. Served with curd and salad, rajma chawal can bring a smile to anyone's face.

Chole Bhature

Chole bhature is yet another popular food in India. It is often eaten with lassi (sweet yogurt smoothie). Served with pickles, onions and green chilli, it is a popular north Indian dish that is loved by many.

Litti Chokha

Another popular food relished by foodies is litti chokha. This Bihari cuisine has made its place in the hearts of many. Litti is typically made with wheat flour and is stuffed with gram flour, onion, herbs and spices. Chokha is made from boiled potatoes, tomatoes, brinjals, onions, green chillies and spices. Litti is dipped in ghee (clarified butter) and served hot.

Dosa

Dosa, a South-Indian cuisine is made from fermented rice and lentils paste. It is served with sambhar (lentil-based vegetable stew) and chutney (sauce). This light and easily digestible cuisine is not only popular in India but also abroad. There are several variations of dosa, such as - masala dosa, paneer dosa, egg dosa etc.

Biryani

Another popular South-Indian dish is biryani. Made from rice, meat and spices, this one-pot dish is not only popular in India but also abroad. It is served with salad and raita (yogurt with chopped onions or other vegetables).

Butter Chicken

How can a list of popular foods in India be complete without the scrumptious butter chicken? Originating in Delhi, butter chicken is traditionally known as murgh makhani. It is known for its rich texture and is generally eaten with naan (flatbread).

Momo

And last on the list, but definitely, everyone's all-time favourite is momo. Momos are steamed dumplings filled with minced vegetables or meat that originated in the Himalayan region. It is a popular food choice in Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan and now India. It is typically served with red spicy chutney (sauce) made from red chillies. There are various variations of momos, such as - steamed momos, fried momos, tandoori momos etc.

