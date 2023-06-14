Indian man believed to be dead, found eating momos in another state

In one of the bizarre stories of the day, a man presumed dead by his family in the eastern Indian state of Bihar was found alive and eating momos in the northern Indian city of Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The man named Nishant Kumar hailed from the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. He mysteriously went missing on 31 January 2023, after which his father Sachidanand Singh lodged a complaint at the Sultanganj police station. In the complaint, the father accused Ravi Shankar Singh and Naveen Singh, Nishant's brother-in-law and father-in-law respectively of torturing and kidnapping him.

However, as fate would have it, Ravi was the one that spotted Nishant in Noida and solved the mystery. Reportedly, Ravi was at a momos shop in Noida's sector 50 when he saw one of the shopkeepers berating a beggar. The beggar was asking for food, saying he was hungry.

Seeing the miserable condition of the beggar who sported a long dingy beard and wore tattered clothes, Ravi felt sorry and approached the shopkeeper whilst offering to pay for the momos for the man. However, no sooner did Ravi ask the beggar his name, than the mystery of Nishant's mysterious disappearance unravelled itself.

The beggar introduced himself as Nishant Kumar, a resident of Dhruvganj, Naugachia. Without wasting a beat, Ravi immediately dialled the police and Nishant was taken to Sector 13 police station. Meanwhile, Delhi Police contacted Suktanhaj police station and apprised them of the latest developments. Ravi - a relieved man Ravi, meanwhile, was a relieved man. After months of facing accusations and abuses from the family, he finally had closure. According to Ravi, his elder uncle passed away in shock because of the serious charges levelled by Nishant's family.

“Now there is a hope that we will get justice from the court and whoever is guilty in this case, the court will take legal action,” Ravi Shankar was quoted as saying.

This is not the first instance where a person presumed dead by the family has turned up alive and well. In UP, a woman declared dead seven years was found alive and married to another person. Meanwhile, a man, related to the woman was rotting behind bars on 'murder' charges.

The woman had eloped with her lover and got married and shifted to another district in the state. The man named Vishnu was caught, charged with a false murder case, and later sentenced to seven years in prison.

