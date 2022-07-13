National Emblem row: Modi govt hits back at opposition over ‘snarling’ lion statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has blasted the opposition parties for criticism against the recently unveiled National Emblem—the four lions—who found it to be “bold” and “ferocious”.

In a series of tweets, housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri defended the depiction of the national emblem, asserting that there are no major differences between the original Sarnath emblem and the one installed atop the new Parliament building.

“Beauty is famously regarded as lying in the eyes of the beholder. So is the case with calm & anger.”

Providing a “sense of proportion and perspective”, Puri said that the Sarnath emblem is 1.6m tall while the latest depiction is 6.5m.

He argued that an exact replica of the original, if placed on the new building, would be barely visible beyond the peripheral rail.

The minister said it is imperative to appreciate the impact of “angle, height & scale when comparing the two structures.”

“The 'experts' should also know that the original placed in Sarnath is at ground level while the new emblem is at a height of 33 mtrs from ground,” he added.

“If one looks at the Sarnath emblem from below it would look as calm or angry as the one being discussed.”

The row over the looks of the national emblem erupted after the opposition parties said they were not invited to the ceremony when Prime Minister Modi unveiled the National Emblem on Monday.

Congress party said that the lions at the original site in Sarnath were “graceful and regally confident”, while the replica over the new Parliament was “menacing” and had an “aggressive posture”.

Also read | India's opposition parties question new design of national emblem

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress’ in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted pictures of the original Lion Capital at Sarnath and the emblem unveiled on Monday to compare the two.

“To completely change the character and nature of the lions on the Ashoka Pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India’s National Symbol,” he tweeted.

The opposition leaders’ main concern was on the expression and the visible fangs of the emblem on top of the new Parliament building.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE