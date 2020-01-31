Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll, Nobel prize for Thunberg, and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Wuhan virus death toll hits 213 in China, nearly 10000 infected

The death toll has now jumped to 213 with over 10,000 people infected in China itself.

Scientists claim lungs magically repair damage from smoking if one quits

A group of researchers have found that our lungs have a magical capability to repair some of the damages caused by smoking if a person quits the habit.

Swedish lawmakers nominate Greta Thunberg for Nobel Peace Prize

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and the global protest movement "Fridays for Future" were nominated Thursday for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize by two Swedish lawmakers.

Opinion: China virus spreads: Is WHO dragging its feet?

It's a deadly mix, a government that wants to control everything, and an international health body that is reluctant to act against a big economy.

Now, Akshay Kumar joins Bear Grylls to film a special episode of 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'

After Rajinikanth, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has now shot with TV host Bear Grylls. Kumar, who is known to be an adventure sports enthusiast, reached Mysore on Wednesday to join Grylls to film a special episode of 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'.

