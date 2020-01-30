Now, Akshay Kumar joins Bear Grylls to film a special episode of 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'

After Rajinikanth, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has now shot with TV host Bear Grylls. Kumar, who is known to be an adventure sports enthusiast, reached Mysore on Wednesday to join Grylls to film a special episode of 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'.



The show is inspired by the enormously popular show `Man Vs Wild` which also features Grylls.



According to reports, Akshay and Grylls filmed at Bandipur National forest on Thursday.



A few days back Grylls shot for the first episode of the show with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth who later took to Twitter to thank the host for the experience.



The British adventurer also shared a picture with Rajinikanth which was clicked during the shooting of the special episode of his television show in Karnataka.

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020 ×

'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls` is produced for Discovery Communications India by The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia, where Grylls, Delbert Shoopman and Deepak Dhar are executive producers.



In 2019, Grylls had shot with Indian PM Narendra Modi at Jim Corbet National Park in Uttrakhand for a special episode of 'Man Vs Wild'.