Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll rises, US Senate curbs Trump's war powers and more!

China's coronavirus death toll rises to over 1,480; Japan confirms first death

China on Friday confirmed 116 more deaths due to coronavirus with the death toll rising to 1,483 with as many as 4,823 new cases.

US Senate curbs Trump's ability to wage war with Iran

The US Senate has passed the Iran war powers resolution. The bill seeks to prevent Donald Trump from waging war with Iran.

WION Edit: Why Hafiz Saeed's conviction is an eyewash

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has sentenced Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in two separate cases. The sentence runs concurrently, so he effectively has to spend a little more than 5 years in jail.

Manpreet Singh becomes first Indian to win FIH hockey player of the year award

The captain of the Indian men's team won 35.2 per cent of the combined votes and beat Belgium's Arthur van Doren and Lucas Vila of Argentina to the coveted honour.

Those who say I commercialised pain of Kashmiri pandits in 'Shikara' are donkeys: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra slammed those alleging that he "commercialised the pain of Kashmiri pandits" with his film "Shikara" and termed them "donkeys".

