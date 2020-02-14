US Senate curbs Trump's ability to wage war with Iran

The US Senate has passed the Iran war powers resolution. The bill seeks to prevent Donald Trump from waging war with Iran.

Also read: US Senators plan on visiting Ukraine after Trump impeachment trial

During the session, 55 Senators supported the bill, while 45 opposed it. The Democrats are hailing this as a bipartisan victory.

Trump's Republican party holds a 53-seat majority in the Senate, however, on Thursday's vote 8 Republicans joined the Democratic cause.

The result was a far cry from the partisan vote that acquitted Trump of his impeachment charges last week. The President had warned Senators against passing the bill.

The US president had said the United States was doing well with Iran and that this was not a time to show weakness. For Trump, this bill is aimed at embarrassing the Republican party.

Two things to know about the new resolution.

1). It requires trump to remove troops deployed against Iran unless Congress declares war.

2). The resolution defends American aggression in case of an imminent threat.

The bill will now go to the House of Representatives and then on to the President's desk wherein all likelihood it will be vetoed by President Trump.

It's unlikely that two-thirds of the Senate will join hands and force the president's hand but the very fact that a Republican Senate passed a resolution rebuking Trump sends a strong political message to the President.

Even as America moved to curb its President's powers there were some major developments in Iran. Iran's revolutionary guard commander Hossein Salami issued a major threat.

He vowed to strike both the US and Israel if there was even a small error from either of the two countries even as a US warship found a cache of suspected Iranian weapons in the Arabian Sea.

The USS Normandy seized 150 anti-tank missiles and three Iranian surface-to-air missiles and other weapons components believed to be manufactured in Iran.